BJP-JD(S) cannot take power from Congress in next 10 months or 10 years: Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Mysuru, DHNS: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, "We have people's mandate to run the governent. BJP-JD(S) cannot take power from us in the next ten months or ten years," he said.

In his strong, yet emotionally charged speech at the Janandolana convention of the Congress party hosted in Mysuru, DK Shivakumar questioned, "Mr Kumaraswamy, Mr Vijayendra, Mr Ashoka, You want the resignation of Siddaramaiah? This 'Bande' (rock) is with Siddaramaiah along with 135 MLAs and our voters. You cannot do anything."

"We Congress members fought against Britishes on the same day in 1942 through the Quit India movement; and against Bellary mining on the same day. Now we are fighting against BJP, NDA and JD(S) to protect the people of the State; and to protect people from those who are against our guarantee schemes. We brought freedom to the nation, and now we are fighting to protect the rights of people and the Constitution. Their Padayathra is for 'Paapa vimochane' (to get relieved of wrongdoings). Our fight is against Adharma and injustice," he said.