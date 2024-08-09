BJP-JD(S) cannot take power from Congress in next 10 months or 10 years: Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Mysuru, DHNS: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, "We have people's mandate to run the governent. BJP-JD(S) cannot take power from us in the next ten months or ten years," he said.
In his strong, yet emotionally charged speech at the Janandolana convention of the Congress party hosted in Mysuru, DK Shivakumar questioned, "Mr Kumaraswamy, Mr Vijayendra, Mr Ashoka, You want the resignation of Siddaramaiah? This 'Bande' (rock) is with Siddaramaiah along with 135 MLAs and our voters. You cannot do anything."
"We Congress members fought against Britishes on the same day in 1942 through the Quit India movement; and against Bellary mining on the same day. Now we are fighting against BJP, NDA and JD(S) to protect the people of the State; and to protect people from those who are against our guarantee schemes. We brought freedom to the nation, and now we are fighting to protect the rights of people and the Constitution. Their Padayathra is for 'Paapa vimochane' (to get relieved of wrongdoings). Our fight is against Adharma and injustice," he said.
"Former CM S M Krishna did Padayatre for Cauvery. We did Padayatre to protect the natural wealth of this nation against mining scams, and to protect Cauvery water by building the Mekedaatu dam for the sake of people and farmers. Your fight is for what? They are conspiring to topple the Government. No matter what they do they cannot hamper the power of Congress. They have only strengthened us further through their Padayathra. Is he Mr Clean Swamy to make allegations? H D Devegowda threw party leaders from JD(S) out including Siddaramaiah and his son H D Revanna recently due to Hassan scams, for protecting his H D Kumaraswamy," said DK Shivakumar.
He also attacked B S Yeddyurappa's son--"Mr Vijayendra, why did your father resign twice? Mr Kumarswamy who has 19 seats, and Mr Vijayendra who faces scams, you try to topple our Government? There are rodents on your plate. Time will decide who will resign."
"Brother-in-law of Siddaramaiah gifted 3.16 acre (18000sq feet) denotified land to his wife. To compensate for land illegally encroached, MUDA gave 14 sites of just 38000 sq feet, when Basavaraj Bommai was CM. She did not come out in public with CM even once. She seeks the darshan of Goddess Chamundeshwari in a general queue. Goddess Chamundeshwari will not forgive you for what you are doing," he said in an emotionally choked voice.
During D K Shivakumar's speech, they played a video montage titled 'Dosthi wrong turn'. It showed old clippings of statements of H D Devegowda and H D Kumaraswamy against B S Yeddyurappa;
It also included statements of B S Yeddyurappa, C P Yogeshwar, and Ashwath Narayan, against H D Kumaraswamy and H D Devegowda.
The video showed Basanagowda Patil Yatnal speaking against Vijayendra.
Later D K Shivakumar said that they would post this video on YouTube.
Also, advocate and CM's legal advisor, A S Ponnanna's book 'MUDA MUDA Moodaathmarige' with documents and details related to Sites given by MUDA to CM's wife was released.
They said that the soft copy of the book would be uploaded on the websites of the Party and all leaders.
At the end, Congress played videos highlighting the achievements of Congress during their Governments in the State as well as the Nation.