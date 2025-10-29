<p>Mysuru: Minister<strong> </strong>for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M B Patil said that the BJP-led Union Government is the reason behind some of the Investors moving from Karnataka to other states. Patil alleged that the union government was sending the investors to the states of their choice. </p><p>The minister was speaking to media persons during his visit to Mysuru on Wednesday, October 29. </p><p>"The investors who would have finalised to invest in Karnataka after all the necessary discussions, change their decision after reaching Delhi. The Union Government is directly responsible for Google moving to Andhra Pradesh. It is the gift given to Chandrababu Naidu by the Union Government. Under the semiconductor mission of the Union Government, there are special provisions to encourage companies, but the Union Government is sending companies in this sector to States where there are BJP led Governments like Gujarat and Maharashtra. Earlier a company had come forward to invest in the semiconductor sector in Karnataka but changed its decision after going to Delhi. So the Union Government is causing injustice to the State in this way too. They should stop this kind of discrimination towards the State," he said. </p><p>Patil said that there is a necessary work atmosphere for the development of industries in Karnataka. </p><p>"We have the best talented human resources. The industrial policies are also good and they are investor friendly. There is very good encouragement to several sectors like semiconductors. So no existing industries are moving out of Karnataka and people should come out of this false imagination and publicity," said the Minister.</p><p> He went on to add that while the state got investments of Rs 10.27 lakh Crore during global investors meet held in February, 60% of it has already been invested and it has generated thousands of employment opportunities too. </p><p>"We are not just talking but we are keeping our words. After I became minister, I have been visiting different countries and bringing investors to our State. A huge company like Foxconn has established its unit here, after Taiwan. Expensive mobile phones are getting exported from here. We have got confirmation of investment of Rs 10,500 crore from industries like Hosokava from traditional country like China. Usually families manage industries there, so the investment is a bit delayed. But everything is going swiftly," he said. </p>