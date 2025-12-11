BJP MLA Sunil Kumar urges govt to take action against KDA chief over 'homosexualty remark' on Yakshagana artistes

<p>Belagavi: BJP's Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar on Wednesday urged Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi to take action against Kannada Development Authority chairman Purushottam Bilimale for his statements about Yakshagana artistes. </p>.<p>The KDA chairman had recently said that 'homosexualty prevails among Yakshagana artistes. </p>.<p>Raising the issue during the calling attention motion, Kumar told Tangadagi, "Alongside art and talent, Yakshagana has a tinge of religiosity. The KDA chairperson has made a highly derogatory remark about Yakshagana artistes. What will happen to Yakshagana if KDA chairman has this attitude. What action have you taken against him?". </p>.Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra condemns Purushotham Bilimale’s remarks on Yakshagana artistes.<p>Responding to this, the minister said Bilimale had said it during a speech. </p>.<p>Tangadagi said he met Bilimale, who told him that he had expressed regret through media statements. </p>.<p>Though Kumar insisted that a notice should be issued, the minister said he had asked Bilimale not to speak thus in future. </p>