BJP slams Congress for its vote bank politics over Waqf row in Karnataka

<p>New Delhi: The BJP on Friday accused the Congress of seeking to convert the lands of farmers and temples into Waqf properties due to its vote-bank politics and asserted that it would oppose such attempts "tooth and nail." </p><p>Senior BJP leader and former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad cited notices served on farmers in Karnataka's Vijayapura district for allegedly encroaching on Waqf properties and alleged that a temple is also facing similar claims.</p>.<p>Forty-four properties of farmers have received such notices in three weeks, he told reporters.</p>.<p>The Congress has been doing it due to its vote bank politics, Prasad added while asserting that the BJP would "protest any such attempt tooth and nail".</p>.Nationalise Waqf properties: Karnataka BJP MLA Patil writes to PM Modi.<p>Only after a row erupted that Karnataka law minister M B Patil sought to defuse the crisis by blaming a gazette error for the notices, he claimed.</p>.<p>At the press conference, Prasad also slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant for his derogatory swipe at Shaina N C, a BJP leader who has switched to Shiv Sena to become its candidate from the Mumba Devi constituency.</p>.<p>He described Sawant's comments as shameful, scandalous and condemnable.</p>.<p>To a question about former US president and Republican nominee in the November 5 presidential polls Donald Trump's condemnation of attacks on Hindus, he said it is for the External Affairs Ministry to comment.</p>.<p>Trump, in a social media post, has vowed to strengthen ties with India and described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his "good friend". </p><p>Bangladesh, he said, remains in a total state of chaos and alleged that his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris and her boss President Joe Biden have ignored Hindus around the world and in America.</p>