BJP stir in Karnataka Assembly over Ramanagar lawyer’s post on Gyanvapi judge

Expressing disappointment over the government’s reply on the protest by advocates in Ramanagar, members of the BJP staged a protest in the Well of the Assembly on Tuesday.
The demanded that the local police sub inspector (PSI) should be suspended and action taken against an advocate who posted on social media a defamatory statement on the judge who delivered the judgment in the Gyanvapi mosque case.
The BJP withdrew its protest after a meeting was held in the Speaker’s chamber and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara’s assurance to them that he “understood the gravity of the situation”.
Parameshwara said he would give a fresh response in the House on Wednesday.
Raising the issue of the ongoing protest by advocates in Ramanagar during Zero Hour, leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said after the Congress party came to power in the state last year, fundamental forces had raised their ugly head again.
“The prime accused, Chand Pasha, an advocate, is an habitual offender, who abuses. He is also a member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI),” he alleged.
Pasha was known for whipping up communal passions on social media. Over a dozen complaints were lodged against him in the district, Ashoka said.
“The government is backing him as part of its appeasement politics,” the leader of the Opposition said.
In his response, Parameshwara said the government had not supported him or anyone who violated the law.
“The police have booked cases against those making derogatory remarks against the judge. The incident of his supporters clashing with members of the Ramanagar bar association is also being investigated,” he said.
Intervening, Ashoka said PSI Tanveer Ahmed, who is responsible for lodging complaints against 40 members of the bar association, must be suspended immediately.
The home minister said the government had ordered an official inquiry into the case. Action will be taken once the report comes as the state cannot act arbitrarily against its officers. The BJP members trooped into the Well, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for 10 minutes.
