BJP terms Covid procurements SIT probe 'vendetta politics' by ruling Congress in Karnataka

<p class="bodytext">Launching a broadside on ruling Congress for its decision to form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged misappropriation of procurements during the Covid pandemic, BJP MLC N Ravikumar on Thursday charged that the ruling party is indulging in vendetta politics. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Ravi Kumar said that the BJP is not afraid of facing inquiries but wondered why it took so long for the chief minister to make this decision.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“The formation of the SIT in Covid procurements is a clear case of vendetta as they arrived at this decision only after their scams - Valmiki ST Development Corporation fund diversion and MUDA site allotment scam came to public light,” he charged.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council T Chalavadi Narayanaswamy told reporters separately that Congress forms SITs to give clean chit to its leaders by closing corruption cases against its leaders. </p>