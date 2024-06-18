BJP to agitate till Karnataka govt withdraws fuel price hike: B Y Vijayendra

Bengaluru: The Opposition BJP will not stop its agitation till the Congress government in the state rolls back the hike in fuel prices, Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra has said. The party staged a statewide protest on Monday.
"Where is Siddaramaiah's pro-poor stance that he flaunted when he was in the Opposition," Vijayendra asked at the BJP's protest here.
"As the Opposition, we will raise our voice for people. We will work towards justice for the state's farmers, poor and common people," he said.
Vijayendra argued that the ruling Congress has become desperate after winning only nine out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state. On the other hand, Congress lawmakers are speaking against the guarantee schemes, Vijayendra said.
"For the last one year, the Congress government has not provided a single rupee for development. Muddebihal Congress MLA C S Nadagouda has spoken out against lack of development, even offering to resign," Vijayendra said.
"When Basavaraj Bommai demitted office (as chief minister), the state was under a revenue surplus. In just one year, Siddaramaiah has taken the state's finances astray," Vijayendra said.
Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said Siddaramaiah is "double-tongued".
He recalled that when Siddaramaiah was in the Opposition, he opposed the rise in petrol prices. "If Siddaramaiah has any shame, he must step down right now," he demanded.
He alleged that the government has been mortgaging BBMP offices for raising loans. At this rate, they will even mortgage Vidhana Soudha. Citizens must rise up to throw out this government," he said.
BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa, a four-time chief minister, said Siddaramaiah hiked taxes on fuel despite knowing that citizens are already facing pressures of price rise.
"There's talk that even bus fares will be hiked. Life will become more difficult for people," he said.
"I urge the CM to understand people's problems and roll back the fuel tax hike," he urged.
Published 17 June 2024, 21:51 IST