BJP to put Congress on the mat over Tangadagi’s ‘slap’ remarks, says R Ashoka

“The Congress seems to have not learnt any lessons from its past mistakes, which handed PM Modi two terms in office. Prior to general elections of 2014, Congress leaders mocked at him as ‘Chaiwala’. The BJP instantly used it and launched ‘Chai pe Charcha’. Then came Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at Modi - ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ - we countered it with ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’. And most recently, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad took a dig at his family. We are countering it with ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ at the national-level. Certainly, the party is planning to use Tangadagi’s comment to be used in Karnataka elections extensively, wherever the Congress leaders are holding rallies and meetings,” he said.