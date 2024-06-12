BJP workers stabbing in Mangaluru: 5 more nabbed taking arrests to 11

Mangaluru: The police have arrested five more persons in connection with the stabbing of two BJP workers at Boliyar in Konaje police station limits on June 9 night.
With this, the total arrests in the case have reached 11. According to commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal, the arrested are Tajuddin alias Sadiq, Sarvan, Mubarak, Ashraf and Tallath. The police had booked a case against 20 persons in the stabbing incident.
Three special teams have been constituted to trace all the absconding. Efforts are on to apprehend the remaining suspects, said the commissioner.
The attack occurred on June 9 night when three BJP supporters were passing a masjid in Boliyar and allegedly shouted slogans. They were apparently observing 'Vijayotsava' to celebrate the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third term and were on their way home.
Three persons were also injured in the attack. The injured have been identified as Harish (41) and Nandakumar (24) who are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, another injured individual Krishna Kumar has been discharged from hospital.
Published 12 June 2024, 13:27 IST