<p>Gangavathi (Koppal dist): The BJP Yuva Morcha Gangavathi city unit chief, Venkatesh Kurubar (33) was hacked to death by a gang reportedly over an old enmity, early on Wednesday.</p>.<p>In a police complaint, slain Venkatesh’s father said, “He was returning home after dinner with friends. A car rammed into his bike. A gang of five men pounced on him & attacked him with machetes and iron rods. He bled to death on the spot.”</p>.<p>“Based on the complaint, a case of murder has been registered. In a swift action, four of five assailants - Dhanraj, Vijay, Saleem and Bhim - have been arrested,” Koppal SP Ram L Arasiddi told reporters.</p>.<p>He said personal rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the murder.</p>