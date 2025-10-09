Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

BJP Yuva Morcha chief Venkatesh Kurubar hacked to death in Karnataka's Koppal

A car rammed into his bike. A gang of five men pounced on him & attacked him with machetes and iron rods. He bled to death on the spot.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 21:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 21:29 IST
CrimeKoppal

Follow us on :

Follow Us