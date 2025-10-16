<p>Kolar: In a tragic turn of events, the body of a teacher deputed for the Social and Educational Survey – caste census – who had been missing for three days was found on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The body of 53-year-old Akthari Begum was found in the Ayyapalli Lake in Bethamangala in KGF taluk, Kolar district.</p>.Transgender survey: Karnataka High Court restrains use of ‘strip-and-search’ method .<p>The authorities suspect that Akthari, who was reportedly battling mental health issues, could have taken the extreme step of ending her own life.</p>.<p>A teacher at a school in K B Hosahalli in Kolar taluk, Akthari was tasked with surveying Narasapura village in the same taluk. She went incommunicado on Monday morning, much to the worry of her family, who subsequently filed a complaint with the police.</p>.<p><strong>‘Undue pressure’</strong></p>.<p>Teachers acquainted with Akthari who arrived at Ayyapalli Lake alleged that the deceased had been under undue pressure to complete the survey. “She had confided her worries to a fellow teacher,” alleged one teacher.</p>.<p>Disputing claims of having exerted any pressure on the teacher, authorities said that the survey entailed no responsibilities that would impel one to take the extreme step of suicide.</p>