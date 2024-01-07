Bomb threat e-mail to Gol Gumbaz museum turns out to be hoax

Vijayapura: The staff at the museum on the premises of the iconic Gol Gumbaz, a 17th century Adilshahi monument in Vijayapura, went into tizzy on Friday evening after they received an e-mail claiming that bombs were planted inside. Following the threat mail, the Vijayapura police, along with bomb detection and dog squads, rushed to the spot and soon found out that the threat was a hoax.

Reacting on bomb threats, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane told DH, “There’s no need to panic as it was a hoax threat mail. The e-mail was sent on the museum ID on Friday night. The bomb detection and sniffer dog quads rushed to the spot and found nothing suspicious.”