<p>Dharwad: Panic prevailed at the Dharwad bench of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Karnataka%20high%20court">Karnataka High Court</a> and the district courts in Gadag and Bagalkot on Tuesday after bomb threat emails were received.</p><p>Following the threats, the High Court premise was evacuated and court proceedings were suspended for the day. Security was immediately heightened at the court complex on PB Road in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Dharwad">Dharwad</a>.</p>.Mysuru District Court receives bomb threat, halts proceedings.<p>Bomb detection and disposal squads, along with dog squads, were pressed into service, while more than 100 police personnel of various ranks were deployed to conduct thorough search operations.</p><p>Similar precautionary measures were taken in Gadag and Bagalkot after bomb threat emails were received by the district courts in the two cities. </p><p>Police evacuated the court complexes and tightened security as a preventive measure.</p><p>Investigations are underway to trace the source of the emails.</p>