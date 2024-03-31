Book on Dharmasthala model of development

Bengaluru: Senior journalist Nagesh Prabhu has authored a book on Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala, which chronicles the development and welfare works taken up by the pilgrim centre.
The book titled “Dharmasthala: Mantra of Development” is published by the Manipal Universal Press (MUP).
According to a release, the book is a well-researched treatise, largely based on extensive field work and interviews of hundreds of beneficiaries, by the author for more than a year on various social and anti-poverty schemes and implementing officials in different districts of Karnataka.
“It dwells on the bottom-up approach adopted by Dharmasthala towards development and not the so-called trickle-down model followed by Indian government and state government agencies,” the release said, adding that the book captures various facets of the Dharmasthala’s model of development interspersed with ideas of secularism, socialism and welfarism that are integral to the Indian Constitution.
