Suresh's comment meant to keep nation united: D K Shivakumar

Kalaburagi: Reacting to Bangalore Rural MP
D K Suresh’s controversial ‘separate nation of south India’ comment, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that his brother’s comment was aimed at keeping the nation united and to ensure the equitable distribution of revenue/taxes among all states.
Addressing press persons here on Saturday, the minister said that the Congress party had always envisioned and worked towards
a united India.
Accusing BJP of failing to provide justice to Karnataka in fund allocation, the deputy chief minister said that the party leaders should introspect and ensure the state got its rightful share in Central funds and taxes.
Protest in Delhi
Pointing out that Congress will stage a protest in Delhi on February 7 against the ‘injustice’ caused by the Modi government to Karnataka in budgetary allocation and drought relief, he said all ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs will raise their voice in favour of the state in the national capital.
Responding to a query on denial of entry for seer Eshwaranandapuri Swami into Bagur Chennakeshava temple sanctum, he said, “The people of all religions and communities will be allowed to enter the temple and there is no room for social evils like untouchability. It has been a tradition to clean temples usually in the morning and evening. I will talk to Muzrai minister and officials of the department,” he added.