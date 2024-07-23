Budget evokes mixed response from tourism, agriculture industries in Karnataka

Mysuru: Tourism stakeholders have expressed despair over no specific allotment for tourism development in Mysuru or entire Karnataka as such in the Union Budget.

Though farmers have welcomed good allotment to Agriculture sector, they feel that the budget has not addressed their basic problems. However, members of Industrial sector have welcomed emphasis on skill development and job creation for youth.

Vice President of Karnataka Tourism Forum, M Ravi said, "There is nothing for Karnataka Tourism in this Union budget. Nothing has been done to reduce GST. Today most of the tourists are travelling abroad as it’s cheaper to travel there, than in India. Nothing has been allotted for improvement of tourism infrastructure, wayside amenities, parking bay at monuments or to relax CRZ rules though we have 350 kms of coastal line in the State. It's a stepmother treatment for Karnataka's Tourism sector," he said.