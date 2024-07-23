Budget evokes mixed response from tourism, agriculture industries in Karnataka

Mysuru: Tourism stakeholders have expressed despair over no specific allotment for tourism development in Mysuru or entire Karnataka as such in the Union Budget.
Though farmers have welcomed good allotment to Agriculture sector, they feel that the budget has not addressed their basic problems. However, members of Industrial sector have welcomed emphasis on skill development and job creation for youth.
Vice President of Karnataka Tourism Forum, M Ravi said, "There is nothing for Karnataka Tourism in this Union budget. Nothing has been done to reduce GST. Today most of the tourists are travelling abroad as it’s cheaper to travel there, than in India. Nothing has been allotted for improvement of tourism infrastructure, wayside amenities, parking bay at monuments or to relax CRZ rules though we have 350 kms of coastal line in the State. It's a stepmother treatment for Karnataka's Tourism sector," he said.
However, Mysuru Hotel Owners' Association President C Narayangowda said, "Since the Union budget has laid emphasis for Agriculture sector and has made good allotment to grow and market fruits, vegetables and other agriculture products, the farmers are likely to get good income. Hence cost of fruits and vegetables for hotels to purchase is likely to reduce. But provision for round the year street food hub should have been restricted to few places. This will affect food outlets which have availed licences," he said.
President of State Federation of Farmers' organisations, Kurbur Shanthakumar said, "Though the allotment for Agriculture sector is good, they have not come up up a proper plan of action to address certain basic, real, practical problems faced by farmers. They have not made provision for guaranteed support price for agriculture products or to give loan to the tune of 75% value of farmers' land," he said.
General Secretary of Mysore Industries Association, Suresh Kumar Jain, welcomed allotment of Rs 1.48 Crore to train 20 lakh youth with skills for employment creation; upgradation of 1000 ITIs; provision for stipend of Rs 5000 for employees during their first three months of their new jobs; Rs 3000 support price for new employers.
He also lauded provisions to set up working women's hostels in collaboration with industry, and establishing creches to facilitate higher participation of women in the workforce; provisions to establish group residential facility for Industrial workers on PPP model; allotment of Rs 100 Crore for Credit Guarantee Fund Trust to help avail loans for Micro and Small Enterprises.
Meanwhile, Mysuru district in-charge minister H C Mahadevappa said that BJP-led Union Government has shown step motherly treatment to allocations for Karnataka in all sectors, though we are in Federal system.
"Since most of Union Government's budget announcements have not been implemented, this budget will not help common people or working class," he said.
