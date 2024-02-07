Bypassing barricades, BJP workers rush inside Congress Bhavan during protest against Siddaramaiah government

Belagavi: Chaos and dramatic scenes played out on Wednesday as BJP leaders and workers staged a rally till Congress Bhavan in Sangolli Rayanna Circle and later rushed inside its premises. Before that, they protested against the Congress government at Deputy Commissioners' office.

BJP had organised protests against the Congress government in the state over its "anti-farmer" policies and it not coming to the aid of farmers despite drought.

To express the plight of the farmers, BJP had also brought in livestock with them and displayed milk cans as support price of milk producers amounting to Rs 716 crore was due in the state.

They also condemned the state government for stopping contribution to PM-Kisan Samman Yojana.

They condemned the Congress government for not coming to the aid of the people and instead pointing fingers towards the Centre.

Congress MP D K Suresh’s "separate South India" remark was also condemned.