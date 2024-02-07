Bypassing barricades, BJP workers rush inside Congress Bhavan during protest against Siddaramaiah government

Belagavi: Chaos and dramatic scenes played out on Wednesday as BJP leaders and workers staged a rally till Congress Bhavan in Sangolli Rayanna Circle and later rushed inside its premises. Before that, they protested against the Congress government at Deputy Commissioners' office.
BJP had organised protests against the Congress government in the state over its "anti-farmer" policies and it not coming to the aid of farmers despite drought.
To express the plight of the farmers, BJP had also brought in livestock with them and displayed milk cans as support price of milk producers amounting to Rs 716 crore was due in the state.
They also condemned the state government for stopping contribution to PM-Kisan Samman Yojana.
They condemned the Congress government for not coming to the aid of the people and instead pointing fingers towards the Centre.
Congress MP D K Suresh’s "separate South India" remark was also condemned.
After submitting memorandum addressed to the Deputy Commissioner, a section of BJP leaders took out a rally upto Congress Bhavan by raising slogans against the Congress and its leaders, and attempted to gain entry inside it.
Some of them even managed to sneak in despite police personnel barricading the gate and attempting to stop them.
Police officials and personnel had a tough time bringing the situation under control. Verbal exchanges were witnessed between BJP leaders and police officials. After a while, police personnel managed to push out BJP leaders and workers from the Congress Bhavan and detained them.
In the meantime, Congress workers too arrived and countered the BJP workers with slogans.
A leader stated that the Congress leaders led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were protesting against BJP-led government at the Centre for giving step-motherly treatment to the state and not giving its share of taxes.
Ayesha Sanadi and other women activists staged sit-in protest demanding immediate arrest of BJP workers for their acts of rushing in the Congress Bhavan.