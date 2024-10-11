Cases against BJP leaders, workers related to Hubballi riots too withdrawn: D K Shivakumar

<p>Madikeri: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said that cases against BJP leaders and workers have also been withdrawn.</p><p>He was responding to a query regarding the withdrawal of cases related to the Hubballi riots and said that further details on this matter would be addressed by the Home Minister.</p><p>When asked about the statement made by Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy regarding the Congress government wishing for the destruction of evil forces in its Dasara greetings, he said, "I am not going to respond to JD(S) or BJP leaders, but those bringing a bad name to the state with unnecessary issues are the real evil forces."</p><p>On the implementation of the caste census report, he said, "Let the BJP clarify its stance first, and then we will announce our decision."</p>.Congress top brass asks CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy DK Shivakumar to silence rumblings in Karnataka.<p><strong>Kannada flags</strong></p><p>Shivakumar said, "This time, during Kannada Rajyotsava, we will instruct that the Kannada flag should be unfurled everywhere in Bengaluru, including in schools, colleges, and IT/BT companies, so that those who come from outside can understand the love for Kannada."</p><p><strong>Deputy Chief Minister visits temples</strong></p><p>The Deputy Chief Minister visited various temples in Madikeri on Friday and performed special prayers.</p><p>"Art, culture, and tradition have been preserved and promoted in this land for a long time. The Dasara festival is being celebrated in a special way, and this time, the good rains and crops have brought joy to everyone," he said.</p><p>He visited several temples, including Kundurumotte Chowti Mariyamma, Dandina Mariyamma, Kote Mariyamma, Kanchi Kamakshi, Kote Maha Ganapati, Pete Sri Ram Mandira, Kodandarama Temple, Muthappa Temple, Karavale Bhagavathi Temple, Chowdeshwari Temple, Vijaya Vinayaka, and Dechuru Sri Ram Mandir,a and offered special prayers.</p>