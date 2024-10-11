Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Cases against BJP leaders, workers related to Hubballi riots too withdrawn: D K Shivakumar

The Deputy Chief Minister visited various temples in Madikeri on Friday and performed special prayers.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 14:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 14:31 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaD K ShivakumarHubballi

Follow us on :

Follow Us