Homeindiakarnataka

Cauvery issue: Dy CM D K Shivakumar says Karnataka bandh was not needed

The Deputy CM, who holds the Water Resources portfolio, said the government ensured that no one faced hardship during the bandh which he added was peaceful.
Last Updated 29 September 2023, 11:31 IST

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said there was no need for a bandh over Cauvery row as his government is protecting the interests of the State.

A Karnataka bandh, called by various pro-Kannada organisations along with farmers' outfits, was observed today to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

'There was no need for bandh, which some organisations have called,' Shivakumar told reporters here.

He said the government is protecting the interests of the state.

The Deputy CM, who holds the Water Resources portfolio, said the government ensured that no one faced hardship during the bandh which he added was peaceful, and vehicles plied and shops were open at many places as usual.

(Published 29 September 2023, 11:31 IST)
