Cauvery row: 1.5 tmcft flowing to Tamil Nadu, says Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

“At Biligundlu, 40 tmcft should have flown. So far, six tmcft has gone. This works out to 1.5 tmcft per day. If this continues, then our problem may be sorted out,” Shivakumar, who is also the water resources minister, said while making a statement in the Assembly.

Shivakumar said the four major reservoirs in the Cauvery basin have seen increased inflows. “The inflow at Harangi is 12,827 cusecs, Hemavathy 14,027 cusecs, KRS 25,933 cusecs and Kabini 22,840 cusecs. This totals up to 56,627 cusecs,” he said.

Responding to this, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka thanked the rains.

“During the all-party meeting, we asked the government not to release water. But the legal opinion was to release 8,000 cusecs and then file an interlocutory application,” Ashoka said. “It’s raining, which is good. For now, the dispute will be resolved.”