Renukaswamy murder case: CCTV footage at multiple locations help police build strong case

Bengaluru: CCTV footage sourced from various locations is providing the police with key circumstantial evidence in the Renukaswamy murder case.
In a few instances, the footage can be turned into direct evidence to prove charges against a few of the accused.
For example, according to a remand copy seen by DH, police have collected CCTV footage around a place in Chitradurga where some of the accused, allegedly led by Raghavendra, president of Akhila Karnataka Darshan Thoogudeepa Sena, picked up Renukaswamy.
Investigators have obtained footage from the CCTV cameras installed in toll plazas along the Chitradurga-Bengaluru highway.
These videos will provide direct evidence to prove the abduction charges against the people who ferried Renukaswamy to the shed in west Bengaluru’s Pattanagere.
In one video, Renukaswamy was seen outside the pharmacy in Chitradurga where he worked, before he was picked up by the accused.
Even before four of the accused surrendered before the Kamakshipalya police, claiming to have murdered Renukaswamy on June 9, police swiftly retrieved CCTV footage of two cars that moved suspiciously around the area. This gave the police a reason to doubt the confessions.
Further, to prove that Renukaswamy was murdered inside the shed in Pattanagere, the cops have retrieved footage from the CCTV at the location.
Also, CCTV footage has been recovered from where the accused were seen together after the murder. Cameras installed by commercial establishments are also coming in handy.
Published 20 June 2024, 23:41 IST