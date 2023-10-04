Chain snatching on trains: 2 arrested in Mangaluru

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested two individuals on charges of chain snatching at Mangaluru Junction Railway Station. The arrested individuals are Abhay Raj Singh (26) and Hari Shankar Giri (25), both from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, while another suspect is absconding.

According to the RPF, two incidents of gold chain snatching occurred on trains travelling between Mangaluru and Surathkal on September 28. In response, a special team comprising officers Manoj Kumar Yadav, N Kesavadas, J Rajeev SI, K Sasi, Raghavanm P Suresh, and Gadekar Satish was formed. They closely monitored Mangalore Junction Railway station and its premises. The suspects reportedly committed chain snatching from train passengers during the night. The police have recovered seven gold chains weighing a total of 125 grams.

Preliminary inquiries conducted by the RPF police indicate that the suspects arrived from Uttar Pradesh by flight. Their modus operandi involved traveling on trains at night, targeting elderly and female passengers wearing gold ornaments. When the train's speed slowed down, they would snatch gold ornaments from their targeted victims and exit by jumping off the train. The arrested individuals were involved in seven cases in Kerala and Karnataka. A case has been registered under Section IPC 392.