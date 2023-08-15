BJP's Prabhu Chavan threatens Rs 200-crore defamation suit against Bhagwant Khuba

Aurad BJP legislator Prabhu Chavan, on Monday, hit back at Union Minister of State for Fertilisers Bhagwant Khuba as an expert at adjustment politics. “It is like the kettle calling the pot black,” Chavan said, responding to Khuba’s charges that he (Chavan) was hand-in-glove with Congress leaders.
Chavan demanded that the party should field a common party worker from the Bidar seat for next year’s LS polls, replacing Khuba, the sitting MP. He has also threatened to file a Rs 200-crore defamation suit against Khuba if the central leaders approve the same.
Basavakalyan BJP legislator Sharanu Salagar too wants Khuba replaced and a leader from the Maratha community to be made the party candidate from Bidar.