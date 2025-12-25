<p>Chitradurga: Five bodies of people who were in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/private-bus-truck-collision-nine-people-charred-to-death-in-chitradurga-3842252">ill-fated bus that collided with 14-wheeler truck </a>have a been retrieved from the accident spot near Javangondanahalli in Hiriyur taluk on Thursday morning. </p><p>Besides that six people are missing while 21 people are injured.</p><p>The driver of the truck bearing the registration of Haryana-registered Canter has also died.</p>.Chitradurga blaze | Karnataka CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for kin of deceased, probe into accident.<p>The forensic science laboratory and fingerprint experts who arrived at the spot have collected burnt items from the bus. The police said that the number and identity of the deceased will be known after DNA testing.</p><p>As the bus caught fire, many people jumped from the bus to save their lives.</p>.Chitradurga accident: How 60 school children right behind the ill-fated private bus escaped unhurt.<p>The locals were unable to go near the bus as it was burning. The police, who reached the spot within 20 minutes of the incident, admitted the injured to the hospital.</p>.Chitradurga accident: 'Tried to control on seeing over speeding truck, but failed': Bus driver.<p>As many as 11 are undergoing treatment at Hiriyur Taluk Hospital, eight at Shira Hospital in Tumkur District, and one at Basaveshwara Hospital in Chitradurga.</p><p>Bus driver Rapeek and cleaner Mohammed Sadiq are in Hiriyur Hospital.</p>