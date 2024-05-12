Home
CID likely to probe irregularities in PSI exams in Karnataka

The scam broke out when BJP was in power.
DHNS
Last Updated : 11 May 2024, 20:34 IST
Bengaluru: After the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress government may decide on ordering a CID probe into widespread corruption reported during the recruitment of police sub-inspectors (PSIs), IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said on Saturday. 

The scam broke out when BJP was in power. The Congress, after coming to power, constituted a judicial inquiry, which confirmed corruption and recommended a criminal probe.

"The report was placed in the last Cabinet meeting (before model code of conduct). The report confirmed corruption and involvement of politicians. The commission didn’t have powers to summon lawmakers… it has recommended a criminal investigation," Priyank said.

Published 11 May 2024, 20:34 IST
