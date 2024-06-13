CID summons Yediyurappa in Pocso case

Bengaluru: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has summoned senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa for questioning over a Pocso Act.
The former chief minister has sought time to appear before the CID, which is probing accusations that he molested a 17-year-old girl.
The girl's 53-year-old mother filed a complaint with Sadashivanagar police on March 14. Police booked the BJP leader under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and IPC Section 354A (sexual harassment).
The woman had alleged in her complaint that she went to Yediyurappa's house to seek his help in getting justice for her daughter, who is a rape victim. She stated in the complaint that he heard them for a few minutes and later took her daughter to a room and molested her.
The case was transferred to CID, which recorded Yediyurappa's statement.
Published 12 June 2024, 23:01 IST