CID to probe sexual abuse case against arrested JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has handed over MLC Dr Suraj Revanna's case to the CID.
ADGP Law and Order R Hitendra issued an order today directing the Superintendent of Police of Hassan district to hand over the case concerned to Suraj Revanna to the Investigation Officer at CID with immediate effect.
He even asked the DGP CID Special Units and Economic Offences Bangalore to take up further investigation.
Suraj Revanna was booked under section 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of IPC.
The complainant has alleged that Suraj sexually abused him in a farmhouse, regarding which an FIR was filed against Suraj at Hassan.
The Police brought Suraj Revanna to the CEN police station on Saturday night at around 7:30 pm. They recorded his statements in connection with the complaint lodged against him by an Arkalgud youth and also on the counter complaint lodged by his close associate Shivakumar, office-bearer of 'Suraj Brigade'.
Hassan SP Mohammed Sujitha visited the police station on Saturday night.
Dr Suraj is the son of MLA H D Revanna and brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna.
With DHNS inputs
Published 23 June 2024, 06:49 IST