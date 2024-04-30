CM Siddaramaiah should write to MEA demanding Prajwal be extradited from Germany: Alka Lamba

All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba on Monday demanded Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna to be deported to India from Germany. “We want our chief minister (Siddaramaiah) to write to the Minister of External Affairs to have this criminal sent back to India from Germany. We need to see if the MEA will act or keep quiet,” Lamba told a news conference here.
“The horrifying case of sexual violence against hundreds of women by Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has shocked the nation. These acts of sexual brutality against hapless women have revealed the depravity of Prajwal Revanna, but the silence and sheer apathy of the BJP and the JD(S) in this horrendous case is absolutely shameful,” Lamba said.
Describing Prajwal as a “monster”, Lamba said his sexual perversion was known to the BJP and the JD(S) leaders.
“On December 8, 2023, Hassan BJP leader Devaraje Gowda wrote a letter to BJP state president B Y Vijayendra not only opposing the alliance with the JD(S), but also clearly highlighting the scandal surrounding MP Prajwal Revanna. He clearly states that there are 2,976 videos of women who Prajwal has filmed and uses them systemically to blackmail these women,” Lamba said.
“As recent as February-March, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah came to Mysuru, former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda, ex-MLA A T Ramaswamy and district leaders opposed Prajwal’s candidature. They even took the evidence that Devaraje Gowda had to convince Shah to deny Prajwal the ticket,” Lamba said.
Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lamba said, “The BJP, which talks about Mahila Samman, Nari Shakti and Beti Bachao, gave a known sexual predator a ticket.”
Lamba said the Mahila Congress will not stop agitating until every victim comes forward and gets justice.
(Published 29 April 2024, 21:00 IST)