CM Siddaramaiah, DKS under pressure to allot homes to encroachers from Kerala: B Y Vijayendra

Vijayendra, interacting with journalists in Belagavi, said that the BJP would not allow Kannadigas’ interests to be trampled upon.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 20:42 IST
Published 30 December 2025, 20:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKeralaB Y Vijayendra

