<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday defended the KC Valley project, stating it has significantly improved groundwater levels in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts. </p>.<p>Speaking at the ‘Water is Future’ campaign organised by the Minor Irrigation Department, he said, “Apart from 144 taluks, the rest face water scarcity. The KC Valley project was launched to fill lakes, which has led to groundwater recharge, though some still oppose it.”</p>.<p>The CM noted that thousands of crores have been spent on improving groundwater in Chikkaballapur, Doddaballapur, Tumakuru, and Bengaluru Rural districts.</p>.<p>“Karnataka is doing the best lake rejuvenation work in Asia,” he claimed, adding that groundwater is accessed through 37 lakh borewells, with lakhs of unauthorised ones also in use.</p>.KC Valley project: Kolar lakes get dirty, smelly water .<p>Siddaramaiah urged Minor Irrigation Minister N.S. Boseraju to extend awareness campaigns to districts and homes, stressing public understanding of water conservation.</p>.<p>Minister Boseraju said encroachments on 41,849 lakes would be cleared by December, with over 35,000 already cleared. “Water is being filled in 1,018 lakes annually, benefiting 25 lakh acres,” he said, attributing recharge to the HN and KC Valley projects.</p>.<p>Deputy CM D K Shivakumar said, “Our water, our right – the fight hasn’t stopped,” criticising Karnataka MPs and Union Ministers for not pushing water-related issues. He cited pending projects, like Mekedatu and Upper Krishna, and promised drinking water for Tumakuru, Kolar, and Chikkaballapur by 2027 via Yettinahole.</p>