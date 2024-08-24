COMED-K announces 3rd round of counseling

“Normally students who freeze seats in COMED-K wait for KCET counseling. If they get a seat at KCET in the college of their choice, they will surrender the seat selected at COMED-K. But now as COMED-K finished first and second round, the students will release the freezed seats only after the first round results of KEA. Thus, all the seats go to management,” explained a principal of a government engineering college.