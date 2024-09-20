Home
Common calendar for state universities

DHNS
Last Updated : 19 September 2024, 22:34 IST

Bengaluru: The higher education department has released a common calendar for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses both for general degree and professional courses which will be implemented from the 2025-26 academic year.

Considering the delay by some universities in conducting examinations and announcing results causing inconveniences to students, the department has come up with a common calendar.

A separate schedule has been released even for affiliation processes by the universities.

The calendar will be shared with all public universities.

Published 19 September 2024, 22:34 IST
