Common calendar for state universities

Bengaluru: The higher education department has released a common calendar for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses both for general degree and professional courses which will be implemented from the 2025-26 academic year.
Considering the delay by some universities in conducting examinations and announcing results causing inconveniences to students, the department has come up with a common calendar.
A separate schedule has been released even for affiliation processes by the universities.
The calendar will be shared with all public universities.
Published 19 September 2024, 22:34 IST