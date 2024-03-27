JOIN US
Hassan:

Congress govt in Karnataka will fall after elections, predicts BJP's Radha Mohan Das Agarwal

Congress candidates know very well that they won’t win. CM Siddaramaiah has told his ministers to field family members in elections or be sacked, the BJP leader said.
Last Updated 26 March 2024, 23:04 IST

Hassan: BJP election incharge for Karnataka Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has said that the Congress government in Karnataka will collapse after Lok Sabha polls due to ‘rivalry’ between Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar factions.

“The BJP will not destablise any government. The Congress has rival factions and the government will collapse on its own. The situation in Congress will worsen after elections. We don’t want to take the blame for bringing down the government,” Agarwal told reporters here on Tuesday. 

“Congress candidates know very well that they won’t win. CM Siddaramaiah has told his ministers to field family members in elections or be sacked,” Agarwal claimed.

He said BJP and JD(S) workers will work together for victory of NDA. 

(Published 26 March 2024, 23:04 IST)
