Who is Mahieka Sharma? Know about Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend

While there is no confirmation from the two of being in a relationship, netizens are convinced that the cricketer is dating Mahieka Sharma.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 06:49 IST
After completing a degree in economics and finance, Mahieka tried to pursue her career in showbiz.

Credit: Instagram/@mahiekasharma

She dived into modelling and acting and started getting recognition.

Credit: Instagram/@mahiekasharma

Mahieka has sashayed down the ramp for iconic Indian designers like Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani and Anita Dongre.

Credit: Instagram/@mahiekasharma

From jewellery to tech to fashion, she’s been the face of major ad campaigns for brands like Vivo, Uniqlo and Tanishq.

Credit: Instagram/@mahiekasharma

After making waves in the fashion world, Mahieka was crowned “Model of the Year (New Age)” at the Indian Fashion Awards 2024.

Credit: Instagram/@mahiekasharma

She was honored as GQ Best Dressed India’s Next Supermodel and also won the Elle Model of the Season award.

Credit: Instagram/@mahiekasharma

A true believer in holistic well-being, she embraces yoga and champions a healthy lifestyle both on and off the camera.

Credit: Instagram/@mahiekasharma

The diva has also starred in a bunch of music videos, showing off her flair for performance.

Credit: Instagram/@mahiekasharma

She has also been part of several independent films that highlight her artistic depth.

Credit: Instagram/@mahiekasharma

Mahieka is also looking to break into films and is actively checking out roles that suit her vibe.

Credit: Instagram/@mahiekasharma

Published 16 September 2025, 06:49 IST
