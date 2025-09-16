After completing a degree in economics and finance, Mahieka tried to pursue her career in showbiz.
She dived into modelling and acting and started getting recognition.
Mahieka has sashayed down the ramp for iconic Indian designers like Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani and Anita Dongre.
From jewellery to tech to fashion, she’s been the face of major ad campaigns for brands like Vivo, Uniqlo and Tanishq.
After making waves in the fashion world, Mahieka was crowned “Model of the Year (New Age)” at the Indian Fashion Awards 2024.
She was honored as GQ Best Dressed India’s Next Supermodel and also won the Elle Model of the Season award.
A true believer in holistic well-being, she embraces yoga and champions a healthy lifestyle both on and off the camera.
The diva has also starred in a bunch of music videos, showing off her flair for performance.
She has also been part of several independent films that highlight her artistic depth.
Mahieka is also looking to break into films and is actively checking out roles that suit her vibe.
Published 16 September 2025, 06:49 IST