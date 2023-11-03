Cong HC will decide on who should be CM: Priyank Kharge

Mysuru: Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj, Priyank Kharge said that the statement - Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is to continue as Chief Minister for a full five-year term - is his personal opinion and every one has the right to express it. But, it is not an inscription on stone. It is the high command which decides on it, he said.

"In case it decides that I should be CM, I am also ready for it. Only four people discussed it in Delhi and only they have clarity about it," Priyank Kharge said.

He was speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Friday.

Reacting on allegations by BJP and JD(S), he said, "BJP is leaderless and JD(S) is peopleless party. We don't have to learn lesson from them. There is no opposition party in the State. Instead of commenting about Congress if they had spoken to their Central leaders, BJP would have got their opposition leader. B S Yeddyurappa has been ignored. He is speaking now may be to get a position to his son," he said.

On BJP JD(S) alliance, minister Priyank Kharge said, "It is only the family (HDK) of JD(S) that has discussed about it with BJP high command leaders in Delhi. None of the BJP leaders from the State have gone for it. Even former CM and ministers of the BJP have been kept under the dark regarding this. BJP leader Renukacharya himself has stated about this. They don't have to think about Congress. Implementation of five guarantee schemes is our priority" he said.