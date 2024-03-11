Cong keen to protect DMK’s interests in Tamil Nadu: Ashoka on water release

Slamming the government for allegedly releasing water from River Cauvery to Tamil Nadu, the BJP on Sunday charged that the ruling Congress was more keen to protect its alliance partner’s (DMK’s) interests, at the cost of Karnataka’s farmers and citizens.
Reacting to farmers’ protests in Mandya over the release of water to Tamil Nadu, leader of the Opposition R Ashoka told reporters that ever since the Congress came to power in the state, it had worked to safeguard the interests of the ruling DMK in the neighbouring state.
“The state is facing unprecedented drought and farmers are in distress. Above all, Bengaluru, a global tech city, is facing acute shortage of water, that has resulted in skyrocketing prices of water supplied through tankers. Beyond appeasing minorities, the Congress knows only to release water to TN,” he said.
The Congress government is ensuring free supply of contaminated water to the citizens here, Ashoka said.
Hitting out at the government for not allocating funds for the proposed construction of a dam at Mekedatu in the budget, Ashoka said the Congress party, which took out a padayatra in support of the Mekedatu project when BJP was in power, had now forgotten all about it.
“The Congress is good at giving excuses for not executing the project. It is now trying to blame the union government for the delay in approving the project,” he said.
