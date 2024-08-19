Congress workers attempt to lay siege to B S Yediyurappa’s house in Karnataka's Shikaripura

Protesting Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s decision allowing prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, local leaders of the Congress, along with the party workers, tried to lay siege to the residence of former CM B S Yediyurappa in Shikaripura in Shivamogga district on Sunday.
The protesters’ bid was foiled by police, who barricaded the road leading to the former CM’s house. Undeterred, the Congress workers and functionaries, raised slogans condemning both Yediyurappa, and his son, state BJP president B Y Vijayendra and tried to force their way in. They were detained by the police, who hauled the protesters to the station. However, they were released later.
KPCC general secretary S P Nagarajagowda, addressing party workers before they marched to Yediyurappa’s house, condemned Gehlot’s action.
Nagarajagowda demanded a probe to ascertain how Yediyurappa managed to amass huge wealth. Congress workers would gherao Vijayendra when he comes to Shikaripura, he warned.
Published 18 August 2024, 22:59 IST