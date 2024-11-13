Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Congress' economic model brought Karnataka to brink of bankruptcy, alleges Tejasvi Surya

The BJP MP claimed the southern state is facing severe financial instability.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 09:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 09:59 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaIndian PoliticsKarnataka PoliticsTejasvi Surya

Follow us on :

Follow Us