Congress govt in Karnataka believes in 'Ram Rajya' by implementing five guarantee schemes: Dinesh Gundu Rao

The government is spending Rs 38,000 crore for implementing guarantee schemes. It will be increased to Rs 58,000 crore next year, the minister added.

The Janata Darshan programme is organised to ensure that problems faced by the people are solved without any delay. All the applications received at Janata Darshan programmes will be addressed by the officials without any delay. A report from the district administration will be sought on addressing the grievances of the people.

“I am aware of the problems faced in Kadaba taluk. The issues pertaining to row over forest land, survey of the land and others will be resolved within time frame,” promised the minister.

Earlier, the minister also laid foundation for SC boys hostel at Balila, Valmiki Ashrama School at Subrahmanya, office of Panchayat Raj Engineering sub division at Sullia. He also laid the foundation for development of PWD roads at a cost of Rs 190 lakh.

MLA Bhagirathi Murulya presided.