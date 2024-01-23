Congress govt in Karnataka believes in 'Ram Rajya' by implementing five guarantee schemes: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Mangaluru: The Congress-led state government believes in the concept of Ram Rajya in Karnataka by implementing five guarantee schemes. The guarantee schemes are aimed at justice for all and building a prosperous state, said Minister for Health and Family Welfare who is also District -in- Charge, Dinesh Gundu Rao.
Speaking during the Janata Darshan programme at Sullia on Tuesday, he said guarantee schemes were implemented to ensure that people are empowered and lead a peaceful life. Earlier, it used to take several years to implement a scheme. However, the state government ensured that guarantee schemes were implemented without any delay and the benefits are reaching the door step of the beneficiaries. Without any middlemen, people can apply for the guarantee schemes and avail the benefit, the minister added.
The government is spending Rs 38,000 crore for implementing guarantee schemes. It will be increased to Rs 58,000 crore next year, the minister added.
The Janata Darshan programme is organised to ensure that problems faced by the people are solved without any delay. All the applications received at Janata Darshan programmes will be addressed by the officials without any delay. A report from the district administration will be sought on addressing the grievances of the people.
“I am aware of the problems faced in Kadaba taluk. The issues pertaining to row over forest land, survey of the land and others will be resolved within time frame,” promised the minister.
Earlier, the minister also laid foundation for SC boys hostel at Balila, Valmiki Ashrama School at Subrahmanya, office of Panchayat Raj Engineering sub division at Sullia. He also laid the foundation for development of PWD roads at a cost of Rs 190 lakh.
MLA Bhagirathi Murulya presided.