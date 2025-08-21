Congress govt more corrupt, alleges Karnataka contractors' association

<p>Shivamogga: Karnataka State Contractors’ Association President S R Manjunath on Wednesday alleged that the Congress-led state government is “more corrupt” than its predecessor, accusing ministers of favouring select contractors.</p>.BJP's R Ashoka says e-Khata could be Rs 10,000 crore scam, accuses Karnataka govt of 'not delivering development'.<p>Speaking at a convention organised by the Malenadu Contractors’ Association, he charged Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh with floating tenders that benefit a few close contractors while sidelining others. Manjunath said projects meant for Shivamogga are tendered in Bengaluru, a practice contractors have opposed.</p>.<p>He claimed the government owes contractors over ₹32,000 crore across nine departments, including ₹12,000 crore in minor irrigation and ₹8,000 crore in major irrigation. Recalling the BJP regime’s 40% commission, he alleged rates are now even higher. He also dismissed charges of poor-quality work, blaming officials for delays in payments.</p>