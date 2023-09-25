Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Congress hand-in-glove with cattle smugglers, alleges BJP's C T Ravi

Referring to an incident of cow vigilantism in Doddaballpur, Ravi said police has arrested Hindu activists instead of those who smuggled huge quantities of cow meat into the state.
Last Updated 25 September 2023, 00:29 IST

BJP leader C T Ravi on Sunday alleged that the ruling Congress was hand-in-glove with cattle smugglers and helping them in violating the provisions of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020 is popularly known as the Anti-Cow slaughter Act in the state. 

Ravi said the Doddaballpur police has arrested Hindu activists instead of those who smuggled huge quantities of cow meat into the state.

“I am deeply hurt the way and the manner in which the Congress is misusing its mandate. Their pot of sin is filling as the cows in our country are worshipped like our mother and this party is siding with those who slaughter them. The ruling Congress had made it clear even prior to polls that it will annul the existing anti-cow slaughter law,” he said.

This was also the Congress party’s guarantee that it will allow indiscriminate slaughter of cows in the state, he added.

(Published 25 September 2023, 00:29 IST)
