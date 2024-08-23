Congress high command fully backing CM Siddaramaiah, says Surjewala

" We discussed state political developments. High Command is totally backing Siddaramaiah without any ambiguity. We will ensure that all sinister design of the BJP and NDA government will fail, " Surjewala said.

All party leaders, Ministers and workers backing Siddaramaiah ji and he has not committed any mistake. The BJP' s ultimate plan to stop five guarantee schemes. The Congress will not succumb to the BJP's plan to topple the government, he said.

To a question on whether the party leaders meeting President of India to complain against Karnataka Governor, he said, "all options are open."

Siddaramaiah thanked the party top leaders for their support.

"We believe in Constitution and judiciary. We will take all legal course of action to prove that the Governor's decision to grant sanction to protection illegal and unconstitutional, " Siddaramaiah told media.

Several key state ministers, including Home Minister G Parameshwar, Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa and Minority and Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, MLC K Govindaraju and Power Minister K J George also came to national capital accompanying the CM. These ministers jointly held brief meeting with Kharge and Rahul.