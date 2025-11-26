Congress high command likely to summon Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DCM D K Shivakumar

<p>New Delhi: The Congress top brass is likely to summon Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar, to the national capital soon to settle amicably the power-sharing tussle that is threatening to spiral out of control.</p>.<p>The decision to intervene is based on the recommendations of party managers engaged to settle simmering factional feud and leadership issues.</p>.<p>Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who held meetings with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in Bengaluru, is also learnt to have spoken to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and explained the current political situation in Karnataka.</p>.Karnataka leadership change issue can’t be discussed publicly: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.<p>The high command was forced to act as Kharge is said to have told the leadership that there was an urgent need to intervene to resolve the crisis in order to control the damage to the party as well as the government.</p>.<p>Sonia and Rahul are likely to hold talks with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar jointly, sources said.</p>.<p>Though the dates are not fixed, the high command is keen to resolve the matter before the winter session of Parliament, which starts on December 1, and both the leaders could be summoned on November 28 or 29.</p>.<p>Sources close to Shivakumar said that he was keen on Rahul being reminded of the informal pact on “power-sharing” discussed during the formation of the government in May 2023. However, Siddaramaiah may raise the issue of the support of MLAs.</p>.<p>Senior leader and Energy Minister K J George, a close confidant of the Gandhi family, also tried to mediate between the two leaders as he also met both the CM and DCM. He is also learnt to have suggested the party top leadership intervene immediately.</p>.<p>Minister for IT-BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge is learnt to have called on Rahul in Delhi and discussed developments.</p>.<p>Amid these developments, Congress president Kharge said the issue cannot be discussed publicly. “This is not a subject to be discussed here and that too in public. I have specially come here to attend an event related to Constitution Day on November 26. I have an invitation for the event. After attending the event, I have review meetings to attend, after which I will proceed further,” he told reporters in New Delhi.</p>.<p>Asked about his possible meeting with Rahul, Kharge said, “You all know that the president does not discuss anywhere else. If a meeting takes place, we will discuss.”</p>.<p>Before arriving in Delhi, Kharge was accompanied by Shivakumar to the Bengaluru airport in his car. Siddaramaiah on Saturday met Kharge at his residence in Bengaluru. While Siddaramaiah is pushing for a reshuffle of his Cabinet, Shivakumar wants the party to first decide on leadership change, party sources said.</p>.<p><strong>DKS loyalists head back</strong></p><p>A group of MLAs loyal to Shivakumar, who have been camping in Delhi for the past three days, left for Bengaluru without meeting anybody.</p>.<p>These legislators did not get an appointment as the top brass decided not to entertain any leaders to avoid unwanted speculation, source said. </p>.<p><strong>Leadership tussle </strong></p><ul><li><p>Sonia and Rahul likely to hold talks with Siddu and DKS jointly </p></li><li><p>High command keen to resolve the matter before the winter session of Parliament </p></li><li><p>DKS keen on reminding Rahul of the informal pact on “power-sharing” pact; Siddu may raise the issue of the support of MLAs </p></li><li><p>Senior leader K J George also tried to mediate between the two leaders and told the top leadership to intervene immediately </p></li><li><p>IT-BT minister Priyank Kharge is learnt to have called on Rahul and discussed developments </p></li></ul>