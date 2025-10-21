<p>New Delhi: Slamming Congress Government in Karnataka, Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna on Tuesday said that to divert the attention of failure to improve infrastructure in Bengaluru and increasing corruption in state government, the Congress leaders in Karnataka talking of restricting RSS activities. </p> <p>"As long as the sun and moon exist, the RSS will exist. As long as the Hindu nation exists, the RSS will remain, and they know this truth," he said while addressing media persons here. </p> <p>Somanna claimed that even Congress leaders’ children will work as ardent supporters of the RSS in the future, and urged the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to focus on the state’s development instead of such dramas. </p> <p>Somanna opined that the Siddaramaiah government lacks direction and has created a situation where it is destroying its own foundation. </p> .'Only then he will realise his own self and become real Siddaramaiah: MoS for Railways V Somanna.<p>"While everyone else starts their drama in the evening, the CM and DCM have started it from the morning itself. The treasury is empty, isn’t it?" Somanna said. </p> <p>He further stated that the RSS's history is synonymous with India’s sovereignty. Describing it as a massive organization, he accused the Siddaramaiah government of starting a new drama because it cannot tolerate the RSS's growth, he said. </p> <p>Stating that the RSS has not caused any problem to people, he said on what basis the state government going to restrict the RSS activities. </p> <p>"Bengaluru infrastructure is collapsed. The state government has no money to repair roads. To avoid public attention, the ministers raising useless issue, " he said. </p>