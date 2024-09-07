Karnataka Congress plans its own media platform

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress is making plans to start its own media platform to disseminate information about the party and its government, which may include a dedicated newspaper.
To begin with, the Congress is starting its own YouTube channel for which preliminary meetings are underway. The party has set up a studio at its office for this purpose.
“People don’t know how modern or contemporary we are. The BJP is projecting that Congress did nothing for 50 years. They’re distorting history. Also, party decisions don’t reach the ground sometimes. For all these reasons, we want to start a YouTube channel,” Karnataka Congress working president G C Chandrashekhar told DH.
The exercise is also aimed at improving the image of the Karnataka Congress, Chandrashekhar added.
There is a feeling in the party that mainstream media is not supporting Congress enough. This, according to one leader, prompted the party to think about having its own media platform.
“In the second phase, we’re looking at starting a newspaper, but it’s not finalised,” Chandrashekhar said.
Apparently, the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has its own newspaper called Jago Bangla. “We’re studying what West Bengal has done. How are they sustaining it? Are people and party workers liking it? We’re finding out,” Chandrashekhar said.
