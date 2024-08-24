Congress resorting to blackmail tactics: Pralhad Joshi

Hubballi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that Congress government headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has resorted to blackmail tactics by demanding permission for prosecution against some BJP leaders
He told reporters in Hubballi on Friday that the Congress government is seeking permission for probe against some BJP leaders now because it is caught ‘red-handed’.
“They have been in power since nearly one-and-a-half years, and why did not do this so far?” he sought to know.
“After this case (MUDA case) came out and Union minister H D Kumaraswamy also raised voice, the Congress wants prosecution against Kumaraswamy and some BJP leaders,” Joshi said. Refuting the allegation that the BJP conspired against Kumaraswamy, he said Congress itself has the experience of ending Kumaraswamy government, while NDA partners have good relationship.
White Paper already issued
To cover up MUDA case, Congress leaders are raising issues like funds allocation by the Centre, though a White Paper is already issued, Joshi noted.
Accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of taking shelter under the shade of caste, Joshi said the Congress badly treated Dr B R Ambedkar, Babu Jagjivan Ram, D Devaraj Urs and others.
“Congress leaders warn of ‘Bangladesh-like fate’. They speak about Palestine, but not about Hindus in Bangladesh. Because of their vote-bank politics, they don’t have the guts to speak about continuous injutsice being done to Hindus in Bangladesh,” Joshi added.
Published 23 August 2024, 23:43 IST