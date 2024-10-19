Cops nab 12 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in Karnataka's Shivamogga

<p>Shivamogga: Shivamogga police on Friday arrested 12 individuals who had illegally migrated from Bangladesh and settled in the Karnataka district. The police have sent all of them to the detention centre located near Nelamangala in Sondekoppa, Bengaluru.</p><p>All of them possess Bangladesh passports. Eight of them were residing in Shivamogga, while four were settled in Thirthahalli. They were all engaged in building construction work. During police interrogation, it has come to light that they admitted to having come to India from Bangladesh in search of employment.</p>.Udupi police take 2 more illegal Bangladeshi immigrants into custody.<p>When <em>DH</em> contacted SP G K Mithun Kumar, he said, "We have arrested the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants based on definite information. We have interrogated the contractors who provided them with work and are conducting further investigations regarding who brought them to Shivamogga and who provided them with shelter here. We have information that more people came along with them, and some of them have traveled to Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts. We have initiated an investigation in that regard as well."</p>