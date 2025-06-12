Menu
Covid cases in Karnataka crosses 1,550

There are now 395 active cases of Covid and a cumulative of 1,555 Covid positive cases recorded in the state since January 1.
DHNS
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 15:57 IST

Published 12 June 2025, 15:57 IST
