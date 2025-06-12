<p>Bengaluru: With the addition of 240 Covid positive cases on Thursday, Karnataka’s Covid positive cumulative figure has crossed 1,550 this year.</p><p>There are now 395 active cases of Covid and a cumulative of 1,555 Covid positive cases recorded since January 1.</p>.Covid-19 death toll in Karnataka increases to 11.<p>At least 1,149 patients have recovered since the beginning of this year, according to the Covid bulletin published by the state health department on Thursday. Fourteen of the 395 active patients are in hospitals, including one of whom is on a ventilator at the ICU and another patient who is on oxygen support in an isolation ward.</p>.Ten of 11 deaths in state not due to Covid, says Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.<p>Over the past 24 hours, a total of 532 Covid tests have been conducted. The state's positivity rate in the past 24 hours stood at 45.11% per cent. </p><p>No deaths were recorded on Thursday.</p>