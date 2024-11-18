'Covid' scam: MP Dr C N Manjunath says no lapses occurred during the pandemic

<p>Mysuru: MP Dr C N Manjunath said that he is not aware of any lapses that occurred during the pandemic years . </p><p>Commenting on the alleged Covid scam during BJP governance, Manjunath said that he was not the president of Covid Task Force but was just an advisory committee member. </p> .<p>"There were many doctors in the committee like me. We had to give necessary suggestions as the situation demanded during the covid crisis. We did not have the power to take administrative or financial decisions. It was not our job", he clarified.</p><p>Let us see what probe will be conducted in this regard, he said. </p><p>Commenting on the Channapatna byelections, Manjunath said, "Congress candidate Yogeshwar has understood the current situation and has issued the statement out of fear of losing. He has understood the strength of JD(S) and BJP in the constituency. We will win the bypolls".</p>