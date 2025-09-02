CRPF is the backbone of internal security: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar

<p>Belagavi: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) remains the backbone of India’s internal security, playing a pivotal role in combating Naxalism, terrorism, insurgency, and responding to natural disasters.</p><p>The minister was speaking after inaugurating three newly constructed facilities at the CoBRA School of Jungle Warfare and Tactics (CSJWT) in Torali village of Khanapur taluk. </p><p>The newly opened infrastructure includes a Training & Audio-Visual Room, a Subordinate Officers’ Mess, and a 180-man barrack, constructed at a cost of Rs 36 crore </p><p>under the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) 2020–2025. “These are not just buildings. They represent the foundation of our security preparedness and the confidence of our brave soldiers. </p><p>“CRPF is a symbol of impartiality, nationalism, service, and unwavering commitment,” he said, adding that it would be impossible to conduct free and fair elections in the country without the CRPF’s involvement.</p><p><strong>Modern infrastructure</strong></p><p>Highlighting the importance of the CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit, Bandi Sanjay Kumar commended its crucial role in anti-Naxal operations. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, the nation is on track to eliminate Naxalism by March next year,” he asserted.</p><p>The newly inaugurated barrack provides modern and comfortable accommodation for 180 personnel, featuring dormitories, a dining hall, a kitchen, staff rooms, and storage facilities. The Subordinate Officers’ Mess now offers long-needed relief to officers who previously resided in makeshift huts, with new catering and living facilities expected to significantly boost morale.</p><p>The Training and AV Room facility includes a modern auditorium, seminar halls, classrooms, audio-visual rooms, and sand and IED model rooms designed to enhance tactical training for CoBRA personnel.</p><p><strong>Commitment to welfare</strong></p><p>“The government is fully committed to the welfare of our security forces and forever indebted to their service and sacrifice,” the minister said, lauding the efforts of engineers, task force members, and labourers who executed the project through the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).</p><p>MLA Abhay Patil, CRPF ADG South Zone Ravideep Singh, Karnataka-Kerala Sector IGP Dr Vipur Kumar, CSJWT DIG cum Principal Ravindra M L, IGP NR Chetan Singh Rathor, and other officials were present.</p>